Takeda-Protagonist Therapeutics Partnered Investigational Drug Hits Primary Goal In Late-Stage Study In Patients With Type Of Blood Cancer

- 77% of rusfertide patients achieved response vs. 33% on placebo at weeks 20-32.
- Rusfertide patients had 0.5 phlebotomies vs. 1.8 in the placebo group over 32 weeks.
On Monday, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK released topline results for the Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide for polycythemia vera.
Polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer. It causes your bone marrow to make too many red blood cells.
The study met its primary endpoint and all four key secondary endpoints. Rusfertide is a first-in-class investigational hepcidin mimetic peptide therapeutic, which has received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations.
Key findings from the study include:
- The study’s primary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving a response, which was defined as the absence of phlebotomy eligibility.
- The primary endpoint of the study was met, with a significantly higher proportion of clinical responders among rusfertide-treated patients with PV (77%) compared to those who received placebo (33%) during weeks 20-32.
- The first key secondary endpoint, which is the pre-specified primary endpoint for European Union (EU) regulators, was also met, with a mean of 0.5 phlebotomies per patient in the rusfertide arm compared to 1.8 phlebotomies per patient in the placebo arm during weeks 0-32.
- The other three pre-specified key secondary endpoints, namely hematocrit control and patient-reported outcomes using PROMIS Fatigue SF-8a3 and MFSAF TSS-74, were also achieved with statistical significance.
Rusfertide was generally well tolerated in the Phase 3 VERIFY trial, and safety was in line with previous rusfertide clinical studies. No new safety findings were observed in the study.
Under the license and collaboration agreement, Protagonist earns a $25 million milestone payment following these results.
Price Action: PTGX stock is down 0.80% at $37.42, and TAK stock is up 3.96% at $14.98 at the last check Monday.
