Sold Out Before Hitting Shelves: Why Did AYR Wellness Snatch Up This Local Cannabis Brand?

Can a cannabis brand go from a garage startup to an acquisition by a multi-state operator in a few years? LEVIA did exactly that. What began as an experiment in cannabis tinctures, brewed above a Massachusetts garage, quickly became one of the state’s top-selling cannabis beverage brands—selling out before their products even hit the shelves.

For cannabis investors, the LEVIA story isn't just a tale of entrepreneurial grit; it's a roadmap to success in a rapidly growing sector. By focusing on a unique, effects-based product and seizing an untapped opportunity in the market, founders Kristin and Eric Rogers scaled their startup into a high-demand brand that caught the attention of AYR Wellness.

Can Cannabis Be More Than Smoking?

Before LEVIA was a household name in the Massachusetts cannabis scene, it was a small venture operating out of the Rogers’ garage. Kristin, a substance abuse therapist and Eric, a brand marketer, both saw the potential for cannabis to change lives, particularly as an alternative to harmful substances like alcohol and opioids.

Their journey began with a simple question: How do we create a cannabis product that doesn't require smoking?

“My husband started making tinctures using medicinal cannabis, and we realized very quickly this was a thing,” Kristin said. “We also picked strains. Eric found medicinal strains that were very specific on what their purpose was.”

Kristin Rogers – LEVIA’s co-founder.

Their mission was clear: to create consistent, reliable cannabis products that mirrored the predictability of alcohol consumption. LEVIA's first tinctures were alcohol-based, but, they wanted to move away from alcohol-based products.

“We wanted to help people use cannabis without having to smoke it, and at the same time, we wanted to provide something that could compete with alcohol,” Kristin told Benzinga. “The idea was to create a product where you know how you're going to feel, just like when you drink a glass of wine.”

Enter The Beverage Market: Scaling The Dream

As LEVIA grew, so did the need for a larger, more sophisticated operation. They raised money “on hopes and dreams” and managed to retrofit a brewery in Georgetown, Massachusetts where they could produce their products on a much larger scale.

Their hard work paid off. LEVIA’s cannabis seltzers, known for their fast onset, zero calories and zero sugar, quickly captured the attention of consumers. The brand introduced three signature lines—Achieve, Celebrate and Dream—each tailored to specific consumer needs. “We realized early on that no one was doing effects-based drinks,” Kristin says.

Building A Brand: Crafting The Perfect Lineup

When it came time to brand their products, Kristin and Eric honed in on a clean, apothecary-style look, something that conveyed quality and care. But the branding was only one piece of the puzzle. LEVIA's real breakthrough came in narrowing its product line to three drinks. The rationale? Simplicity, clarity and targeting a broad range of consumer needs.

Courtesy of LEVIA

"We started by picking specific strains but quickly realized we couldn't guarantee the same strain every time. So we focused on what most people want to feel." Kristin said.

Clean Extraction: LEVIA's Full-Spectrum Advantage

LEVIA's success is rooted in its full-spectrum products, which contain all the naturally occurring compounds from the cannabis plant—THC, CBD, CBG and terpenes—creating an enhanced “entourage effect” for a more balanced experience.

Using CO2 extraction, one of the cleanest methods, LEVIA ensures its products are potent and pure. This process preserves the plant's natural compounds without leaving harmful solvents. As Kristin puts it, "We're chasing the closest thing we can get to smoking, but without the smoke."

It's A Match!

Within just six months of launching, LEVIA's success was undeniable. The brand's beverages were selling out before they even hit the shelves. This rapid growth caught the attention of larger players in the cannabis space, including multi-state operator AYR Wellness AYRWF.

“We were ranked first or second nationally, even though we were only in Massachusetts,” Kristin said. “AYR had the largest footprint of the companies that approached us, and we saw it as an opportunity to scale.”

Since the acquisition, Kristin has remained with the company, learning from the broader operations at AYR. “I've learned so much about different parts of the business that I wouldn't have had the chance to before. It's been an exciting journey.”

Passion, Innovation, Persistence

For other cannabis entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in an increasingly competitive market, Kristin offers some valuable advice. “Be an expert in what you do and approach it with passion. Right now, MSOs [multi-state operators] aren't looking for the same old thing. They want better products or new ways for people to enjoy cannabis.”

Today, LEVIA continues to lead in the cannabis beverage market, with plans to expand beyond Massachusetts.

Courtesy of LEVIA.

The brand's popular tinctures have already made their way to states like Florida and Nevada, and Kristin is particularly excited about entering New Jersey. “There's a camaraderie between Massachusetts and New Jersey, and I'm most looking forward to getting our drinks there next.”

As for the immediate future, LEVIA has launched its Blood Orange seltzer, a limited-edition flavor timed for Halloween. “We wanted to do something seasonal, and people love the orange flavor. It’s been a hit already,” Kristin said.

