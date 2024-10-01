Eli Lilly Aims To Expand Weight-Loss Drug Trials To Those At Risk, Not Just Overweight

In a groundbreaking move, Eli Lilly LLY is set to test its weight-loss medications on individuals who are not overweight but are at risk of gaining weight.

What Happened: Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly, announced that the company is considering lowering the BMI threshold for its anti-obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Currently, the BMI cut-off for trials is 27 in the U.S. and northern Europe. Ricks suggested that a BMI of 25 might be more suitable, Financial Times reported on Monday.

Ricks pointed out that trials for Zepbound and the experimental weight-loss pill orforglipron included patients with a BMI of 30 and above, or those with a BMI of 27 and above with weight-related health issues. He argued for lowering the threshold, especially for orforglipron, which results in more modest weight loss.

Ricks also mentioned the potential for expanding the use of these drugs to individuals with a BMI below 25 who are classified as having a healthy weight but are at risk of conditions like diabetes or vascular dementia. He emphasized the need to consider different BMI cut-offs for certain ethnic groups, such as Pacific Islanders, who are known to contract type-two diabetes earlier and at a lower BMI.

See Also: CVS Health in Focus as Activist Investor Prepares for High-Level Talks

The demand for Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has led to shortages, prompting both companies to invest heavily in manufacturing capacity. Eli Lilly has discouraged the off-label use of Zepbound for cosmetic purposes, emphasizing the need to prioritize diabetic and obese patients.

Why It Matters: The decision to lower the BMI threshold for weight-loss drug trials comes at a time when Eli Lilly is experiencing significant success in the weight-loss drug market. The company’s stock has soared due to the success of its weight-loss medications. However, the company is also facing competition from knockoff drugs, which it claims could be unsafe.

Additionally, Eli Lilly stock hit resistance after a significant rally. This indicates that while the company is performing well, it is also navigating market challenges and competition.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock