Why Is Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

Nvidia Corp NVDA is trading lower Tuesday amid reports that the company faces antitrust charges from French regulators.

These charges follow dawn raids conducted last September, which resulted in formal objections and a charge sheet against Nvidia.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, Nvidia supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM plans to significantly boost its capital expenditures in 2025 due to high demand and progress in its 2nm technology. Industry reports indicate TSMC's capital spending will rise between $32 billion and $36 billion.

Nvidia has more reasons to be happy as the Biden administration announced a $504 million funding package to support 12 regional technology hubs across the U.S.

The funds provided by the Department of Commerce aim to boost research in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and clean energy.

Recipients include technology hubs in New York, Florida, Nevada, and South Carolina, and benefits will also be extended to parts of Georgia.

Analysts have praised Nvidia, citing robust demand for its Hopper builds. They expect continued strength as the H100 transitions to the H200.

Nvidia shares gained 188% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI and SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology XLK.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares traded lower by 1.84% to $122.02 at the last check Tuesday.

