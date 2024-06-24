FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's Combination Therapy For Colorectal Cancer Patients With Certain Type Of Gene Mutation

Friday, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Bristol Myers Squibb & Co’s BMY Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab as a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), who have received prior treatment with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) results.
Bristol Myers Squibb added adagrasib via its $5 billion Mirati Therapeutics Inc. deal.
The approval is based on results from cohorts of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 open-label study, which evaluated Krazati (600 mg tablets administered orally twice daily) in combination with cetuximab in 94 patients with heavily pretreated CRC harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
The study met its primary endpoint, with a confirmed ORR of 34% for Krazati with cetuximab, all of which were partial responses.
The median DOR, one of the secondary endpoints, was 5.8 months.
Current late-line standard of care options results in limited response rates (ORR 1-6%) after progression on chemotherapy ± VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors.
The company partnered with QIAGEN NV QGEN to develop a tissue-based companion diagnostic (CDx) for Krazati that is now available.
The company added that Krazati is associated with the following Warnings & Precautions: Gastrointestinal adverse reactions including diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, QTc interval prolongation, hepatotoxicity, and interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis.
In 2022, Krazati was granted accelerated approval for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
Reuters, citing a Morning Star analyst, notes that “The approval helps justify Bristol’s decision to buy Mirati.” The analyst estimates just over a billion dollars in annual sales for Krazati.
Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.38% at $42.09 during the premarket session at last check Monday.
