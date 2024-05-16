Johnson & Johnson To Acquire Early-Stage Eczema Treatment Developer Proteologix For $850M

Thursday, Johnson & Johnson JNJ agreed to acquire Proteologix Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated diseases, for $850 million in cash, with the potential for an additional milestone payment.
Proteologix’s portfolio includes:
- PX128, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 plus TSLP, which is ready to enter phase 1 development for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and moderate to severe asthma.
- PX130, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 plus IL-22, which is in preclinical development for moderate to severe AD.
PX128 inhibits IL-13-mediated Th2 skin inflammation, an important disease-driving pathway in AD and asthma, and TSLP, a mediator of tissue inflammation in AD and asthma.
Like PX128, PX130 inhibits IL-13-mediated Th2 skin inflammation.
PX130 also inhibits IL-22 to restore the skin barrier and prevent inflammation from environmental triggers, such as allergens.
Both assets are designed for infrequent dosing intervals.
“We see an opportunity for best-in-disease efficacy for both PX128 and PX130 as each bispecific antibody targets two different combinations of disease-driving pathways that are mediating the skin inflammation in heterogenous subpopulations of AD patients,” said David Lee, Global Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
In addition to PX128 and PX130, the acquisition will provide J&J with other bispecific antibody programs with applications across various other diseases, further boosting the company’s capabilities to create novel bispecific programs.
Atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that affects more than 102.8 million children and 101.3 million adults worldwide.
Recently, Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Shockwave Medical Inc. SWAV for $335 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion, including the cash acquired.
Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.53% at $153.48 at last check Thursday.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.