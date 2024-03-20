Federal Cannabis Standards Could Tighten: ProGuard's Role In Ensuring Pharma-Grade Cannabis Cultivation

Loading... Loading...

As the cannabis industry moves towards potential federal regulation and rescheduling for pharmaceutical-grade production, strict adherence to biosecurity measures and microbial lab test regulations becomes critical.

Rescheduling marijuana could intensify FDA oversight, necessitating comprehensive control of the entire cannabis supply chain. Under pharmaceutical standards, rigorous testing encompasses everything from water supply to air quality, highlighting the pivotal role of air control in maintaining pollutant-free cultivation sites.

Mike D'Ambra, co-founder of Innovative Solutions, leads the charge with ProGuard Air & Surface sanitization technology, an active indoor sanitation solution specializing in pathogen control in cannabis cultivation, that is paving the way for pharmaceutical-grade standards.

A Pivot To Cannabis

Originally catering to sectors such as Food Safety and Biotech, a call in 2013 led D'Ambra's team to pivot towards the cannabis industry. Faced with the challenge of maintaining medical-grade air quality in a high-humidity cultivation environment, they adapted their ProGuard technology to meet the unique demands of cannabis cultivation.

This marked a turning point, as the technology's success in this new application opened up a burgeoning market ripe for innovation.

Meeting Pharma-Grade Expectations

ProGuard's unique approach to sanitization, combining Bi-Polar Ionization (BPI) and photocatalytic oxidation, offers an advanced solution capable of meeting and surpassing the rigorous standards set for pharmaceutical products.

This technology's ability to thrive in high-humidity cultivation environments, where pathogens pose a significant risk, underscores its potential to safeguard cannabis destined for pharmaceutical use.

“ProGuard’s active sanitization continuously combats mold and mildew, making it a crucial tool for large-scale commercial facilities aiming to maintain a clean, sanitized environment,” D’Ambra said.

“The potential loss from contamination is too significant, making ProGuard's role in maximizing yields by mitigating mold and mildew vital. Its proactive approach not only prevents the onset of problems but also lowers the time and costs tied to contamination management.”

Beyond Traditional Methods: A Look At Profits

Addressing contamination and failing lab tests can have a significant financial impact. In environments with high humidity and dense plant populations, mold and mildew spores are a constant threat, ready to spread and cause issues.

But what makes ProGuard distinct from other air-filtration systems? Traditional systems, which D'Ambra describes as "passive," often fall short in environments dense with cannabis plants.

“Traditional systems depend on pathogens being captured by filters or neutralized by UV light within air ducts, which doesn't address pathogens present in the room or on surfaces. This method proves less effective in environments housing hundreds or even thousands of cannabis plants,” he explained.

In contrast, ProGuard utilizes an "active" sanitization process, distributing sanitization throughout the space to proactively eliminate pathogens at their source and prevent their spread.

This active prevention translates to tangible returns; cultivators have reported up to a 10% increase in profits, often recouping their investment by the first harvest.

“This process ensures a sanitized, clean room atmosphere, safeguarding plants 24/7. What sets ProGuard apart is its exceptional performance in high humidity conditions, prevalent in cannabis cultivation,” D’Ambra said.

“As humidity rises, our technology intensifies its sanitization efforts. This feature is crucial for cultivators seeking to boost humidity to optimize growth without the fear of contamination.”

Streamlining Supply Chains And Mitigating Risks

ProGuard's influence extends beyond biosecurity. By simplifying installation and maintenance, it streamlines the supply chain for cannabis growers and processors, making it a scalable solution.

According to D’Ambra its active sanitization technology not only reduces operational costs associated with mold and mildew management but also mitigates the financial impact of contamination and failed lab tests.

By meeting and exceeding lab testing standards, air-filtering devices like ProGuard positions cannabis businesses for success in both domestic and international markets.

“As the global legal cannabis market expands, the demand for cultivators and processors to meet rigorous lab testing standards for clean and safe products is on the rise,” D’Ambra noted. “In the US and Canada, specific yeast, mold, and bacteria tests are crucial, while Europe and other regions often require adherence to GACP & EU GMP production standards for international trade.”

Photos: Courtesy of Innovative Solutions. Cover: AI-Generated Image.