Loading... Loading...

Invivyd Inc IVVD shares are trading higher after the company released initial results from the ongoing CANOPY Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of VYD222, a broadly neutralizing, half-life extended monoclonal antibody candidate, for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19.

The company says that VYD222 produced high serum virus-neutralizing antibody (sVNA) titer levels against XBB.1.5 in the IC cohort, replicating the titer levels observed in the Phase 1 trial of VYD222 in healthy volunteers.

Invivyd also highlights the potential early signal of strong clinical protection from symptomatic COVID-19 in the CANOPY clinical trial, which would be expected given the high VYD222 sVNA titer levels and dose selected.

Results showed that the safety and tolerability profile of VYD222 remains favorable, with no study drug-related serious adverse events reported to date. Adverse events attributed to VYD222 were Grade 1 or 2 (mild or moderate) in severity.

Invivyd is evaluating the 4500 mg dose of VYD222 in the CANOPY clinical trial.

The company also reported that in vitro pseudovirus testing shows VYD222 has potency against various SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating, such as HV.1, BA.2.86, XBB.1.5.10/EG.5, and HK.3.

VYD222 continues to show neutralizing activity against variants with the F456L mutation currently found in most variants in the U.S.

Price Action: IVVD shares are up 155% at $4.1572 on the last check Monday.

Photo via Company