Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

- Merck & Co Inc MRK announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint.
- In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in eight of nine secondary outcome measures.
- Sotatercept reduced the risk of clinical worsening or death by 84% compared to placebo, with a median follow-up of 32.7 weeks.
- The safety profile of sotatercept was generally consistent with that observed in previous studies with sotatercept.
- Separately, Merck announced results from the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating MK-0616 for hypercholesterolemia.
- At week 8, all doses of MK-0616 significantly reduced LDL-C compared to the placebo, and the placebo-adjusted reduction from baseline ranged from 41.2% to 60.9%.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 3.39% at $110.52 on the last check Monday.
