ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). 
  • Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint.
  • In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in eight of nine secondary outcome measures.
  • Sotatercept reduced the risk of clinical worsening or death by 84% compared to placebo, with a median follow-up of 32.7 weeks. 
  • The safety profile of sotatercept was generally consistent with that observed in previous studies with sotatercept.
  • Separately, Merck announced results from the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating MK-0616 for hypercholesterolemia. 
  • At week 8, all doses of MK-0616 significantly reduced LDL-C compared to the placebo, and the placebo-adjusted reduction from baseline ranged from 41.2% to 60.9%.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 3.39% at $110.52 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved