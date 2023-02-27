Houston-Based Coya Therapeutics To Present Results From ALS Clinical Study Data For Its Investigational Biologic Combination at the 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. COYA recently announced the presentation of results from an academic clinical study in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with Coya’s proprietary investigational biologic combination at the 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas, Texas, to be held in-person and virtually from March 19 to March 22, 2023.

The proof-of-concept open-label clinical study is the first-of-its-kind evaluating a dual-mechanism immunotherapy for the treatment of ALS. Patients in the study received investigational treatment for 12 consecutive months and were evaluated for safety and tolerability, Treg function, serum biomarkers of oxidative stress and inflammation, and clinical functioning as measured by the ALSFRS-R scale. The dual-mechanism investigational biologic combination combines low dose Interleukin-2 that is intended to enhance anti-inflammatory regulatory T cell function with a fusion protein that is intended to suppresses pro-inflammatory cell function and has been designed to be administered subcutaneously to minimize treatment burden for patients and caregivers.

ALS is a disease of the parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movement. In ALS, motor neurons (nerve cells that control muscle cells) are gradually lost. As these motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control become weak and then nonfunctional, thus leading to muscle weakness, disability, and eventually death. ALS is the most common form of motor neuron disease.

The study was conducted at the Houston Methodist Research Institute (Houston, Texas) by Stanley Appel, M.D., Jason Thonhoff, M.D., Ph.D., and David Beers, Ph.D.

Dr. Appel is chair of Coya’s Scientific Advisory Board and is former chair of the Stanley H. Appel Department of Neurology. He is the director of the Ann Kimball & John W. Johnson Center for Cellular Therapeutics, Professor of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College, and the Peggy and Gary Edwards Distinguished Chair for the Treatment and Research of ALS at the Houston Methodist Research Institute.

Presentation details are:

Title: Novel Treg-modulating Immunotherapy Targets Inflammation in ALS.

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 am CST

Conference: 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference (https://www.mdaconference.org)

