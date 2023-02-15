- AlloVir Inc ALVR announced the final results from a Phase 2 study of posoleucel for BK viremia (BKV) in adult kidney transplant recipients.
- The data support the safety and antiviral activity of posoleucel.
- In Week 24 efficacy analysis, 39% (15/38) of patients who received posoleucel experienced a ≥1-log viral load reduction, more than double the placebo rate (14%; 2/14).
- Posoleucel dose response was observed, with a ≥1-log viral load reduction in the biweekly dosing group of 50% (10/20) vs. 28% (5/18) in the monthly dosing group, and 14% (2/14) in the placebo group.
- Repeat administration of posoleucel was generally well tolerated, with balanced safety across posoleucel dosing groups and placebo.
- In the high viral load stratum (≥10,000 copies/mL), 69% (11/16) of patients who received posoleucel overall and 75% (6/8) of patients in the biweekly dosing group achieved a ≥1-log viral load reduction vs. 25% (1/4) of patients in the placebo group.
- Allovir ended 2022 with a cash balance of $233.8 million. For 2023 the company expects operating expenses of $150-$170 million.
- Price Action: ALVR shares are down 2.58% at $6.41 on the last check Wednesday.
