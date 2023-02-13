ñol


Moleculin Reveals Final Topline Data From European Study Of Annamycin In Leukemia Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX announced the topline results from its MB-105 European Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Annamycin as a single agent for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 
  • The final MB-105 results align with the overall safety profile of Annamycin and observations made in previously completed and ongoing clinical studies evaluating Annamycin. 
  • Additionally, in the last cohort, where all subjects were at least 60 years of age, Annamycin demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 80%.
  • "We also are encouraged by the absence of cardiotoxicity with Annamycin to date," said Chairman and CEO Walter Klemp. 
  • "This is particularly relevant in light of a recently published retrospective study showing that the incidence of heart failure more than doubles for cancer patients treated with anthracyclines compared to cancer patients not receiving anthracyclines," Klemp added.
  • Topline results showed one CRi (complete response with incomplete recovery of peripheral blood count) and three PRs (Partial Response) for an 80% overall response rate (ORR) in the last cohort of elderly patients.
  • Price Action: MBRX shares are up 0.44% at $1.18 on the last check Monday

