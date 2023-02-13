Moleculin Reveals Final Topline Data From European Study Of Annamycin In Leukemia Setting

- Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX announced the topline results from its MB-105 European Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Annamycin as a single agent for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The final MB-105 results align with the overall safety profile of Annamycin and observations made in previously completed and ongoing clinical studies evaluating Annamycin.
- Additionally, in the last cohort, where all subjects were at least 60 years of age, Annamycin demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 80%.
- Related: Moleculin Biotech's Annamycin In Leukemia Study Shows 80% Overall Response Rate.
- "We also are encouraged by the absence of cardiotoxicity with Annamycin to date," said Chairman and CEO Walter Klemp.
- "This is particularly relevant in light of a recently published retrospective study showing that the incidence of heart failure more than doubles for cancer patients treated with anthracyclines compared to cancer patients not receiving anthracyclines," Klemp added.
- Topline results showed one CRi (complete response with incomplete recovery of peripheral blood count) and three PRs (Partial Response) for an 80% overall response rate (ORR) in the last cohort of elderly patients.
- Price Action: MBRX shares are up 0.44% at $1.18 on the last check Monday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.