ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Corbus Pharma Expands Precision Oncology Pipeline With Addition Of Clinical-Stage Antibody Drug Conjugate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 11:27 AM | 1 min read
Corbus Pharma Expands Precision Oncology Pipeline With Addition Of Clinical-Stage Antibody Drug Conjugate
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd, a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, for the development and commercialization of CRB-701 (SYS6002), an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4. 
  • The agreement covers exclusive commercialization rights to CRB-701 in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, the U.K., and Australia. 
  • The FDA has cleared the IND for CRB-701. CSPC is currently investigating CRB-701 in a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial in advanced solid tumors in China.
  • Corbus is planning to bridge data from this Phase 1 trial to support a US clinical trial starting in 2024. 
  • Corbus and CSPC will work collaboratively to execute the clinical development of CRB-701, with Corbus responsible for the clinical development in the U.S. and other licensed territories.
  • CSPC will receive an upfront payment of $7.5 million. CSPC will also be eligible to receive royalties on net sales and up to $130 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments, and $555 million in potential commercial milestone payments.
  • Concurrent with the licensing agreement, Corbus also announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective on February 14, 2023.
  • Price Action: CRBP shares are down 1.69% at $0.16 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsStock SplitMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved