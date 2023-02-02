Federal Agency Warns Outbreak Of Drug-Resistant Infections After Use Of OTC Artificial Tear Brand

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory regarding multidrug-resistant bacterial infections due to artificial tears from a brand of nonprescription eye drops.
- At least 55 patients in 12 states have been diagnosed with multidrug-resistant bacterial infections possibly linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
- The CDC said that the infections had caused one death, permanent vision loss, and hospitalization in a health alert on its website.
- CDC laboratory testing identified the presence of the outbreak strain in opened EzriCare bottles with different lot numbers collected from two states.
- Patients and healthcare providers should immediately discontinue using EzriCare artificial tears pending additional guidance from CDC and the FDA.
- EzriCare said it has stopped distributing and selling the eye drops.
- The infections were caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the CDC said, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics.
- The CDC advised people who have used EzriCare Artificial Tears and who have symptoms of infection such as eye discharge, pain, or discomfort to seek medical care.
