Genentech's Tecentriq Plus Avastin Combo Cuts Risk of Cancer Returning In Early-Stage Liver Cancer

- Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, announced that the Phase 3 IMbrave050 study met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) at the prespecified interim analysis.
- The study evaluates Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) as adjuvant treatment following surgery for people with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at high risk of disease recurrence.
- The Tecentriq combination showed a statistically significant improvement in RFS in the intention-to-treat population of HCC patients with an increased risk of recurrence following resection or ablation with curative intent, compared with active surveillance.
- Overall survival data were immature at the interim analysis, and follow-up will continue to the next analysis.
- Safety for Tecentriq and Avastin was consistent with the known safety profile of each therapeutic agent and with the underlying disease.
- Results from the IMbrave050 study will be discussed with health authorities and presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
- The IMbrave050 study randomized 662 people.
- Genentech has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, alone and in combination, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase 3 studies across different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed lower by 0.45% at $39.73 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
