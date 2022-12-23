by

completed a rolling regulatory submission step with the FDA for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, in persons aged 18 years and above. The application follows the final Phase 3 data reported in March 2022 and the final lot-to-lot consistency results reported in May 2022.

A clinical study of VLA1553 in adolescents is ongoing in Brazil, which may support future regulatory submissions in this group if VLA1553 is initially approved in adults.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine in Europe in the second half of 2023.

Earlier this month, Valneva announced data from a persistance trial.

The antibody persistence trial enrolled 363 healthy adult participants and followed them from month six after vaccination to month 12. 99% of participants retained neutralizing antibody titers above the seroresponse threshold of 1502 12 months after the single-dose vaccination.

Price Action: VALN shares are up 6.63% at $14.38 on the last check Friday.

