Icosavax Highlights Six Months Durability Data For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate

- Icosavax Inc ICVX provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
- These new data demonstrate a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121.
- IVX-121 continued to be generally well-tolerated, with no safety concerns observed in this six-month follow-up and no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs).
- In these day 180 immunogenicity data across IVX-121 unadjuvanted dosage groups, the durability pattern was comparable in both young and older adult groups.
- In the older adult portion of the study (Phase 1b), geometric mean titers (GMTs) for RSV-A nAbs that were previously reported at up to 7,561 IU/mL at day 28 were observed to persist at up to 6,184 IU/mL through day 180.
- GMTs for RSV-A at day 180 was maintained within a range of 64-98% relative to the previously reported GMTs at day 28.
- GMTs for RSV-B showed greater variability but were maintained above baseline through day 180.
- Icosavax plans to provide a 12-month immunogenicity update from an extension of this Phase 1b trial in mid-2023.
- Price Action: ICVX shares closed 5.95% higher at $4.45 during premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.