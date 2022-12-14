ñol

Icosavax Highlights Six Months Durability Data For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 9:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Icosavax Inc ICVX provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). 
  • These new data demonstrate a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121.
  • IVX-121 continued to be generally well-tolerated, with no safety concerns observed in this six-month follow-up and no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs).
  • In these day 180 immunogenicity data across IVX-121 unadjuvanted dosage groups, the durability pattern was comparable in both young and older adult groups.
  • In the older adult portion of the study (Phase 1b), geometric mean titers (GMTs) for RSV-A nAbs that were previously reported at up to 7,561 IU/mL at day 28 were observed to persist at up to 6,184 IU/mL through day 180. 
  • GMTs for RSV-A at day 180 was maintained within a range of 64-98% relative to the previously reported GMTs at day 28. 
  • GMTs for RSV-B showed greater variability but were maintained above baseline through day 180.
  • Icosavax plans to provide a 12-month immunogenicity update from an extension of this Phase 1b trial in mid-2023. 
  • Price Action: ICVX shares closed 5.95% higher at $4.45 during premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

