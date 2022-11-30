ñol

Regeneron's Evkeeza Under FDA Priority Review For Younger Kids With Inherited Form Of High Cholesterol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 30, 2022 10:51 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has accepted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb) as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies for children aged 5 to 11 years with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). 
  • The FDA target action date is March 30, 2023.
  • HoFH is an ultra-rare inherited condition that occurs when two copies of the FH-causing genes are inherited, resulting in dangerously high levels of low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C or bad cholesterol). 
  • The application is supported by data from a three-part trial evaluating Evkeeza in children aged 5 to 11 years with HoFH. 
  • The trial met its primary endpoint, showing that on average, children who added Evkeeza to other lipid-lowering therapies reduced their LDL-C by 48% at week 24. 
  • Furthermore, 79% (n=11) saw their LDL-C reduced by at least half at 24 weeks following Evkeeza treatment, with an average absolute reduction in LDL-C from baseline of 132 mg/dL.
  • Evkeeza is the first angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3) targeted therapy approved by the FDA, European Commission, and the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency as an adjunct therapy for patients aged 12 years and older with HoFH.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are up 0.23% at $737.75 on the last check Wednesday.

