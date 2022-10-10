ñol

Immatics Immunotherapy Candidate Shows Confirmed Responses In Different Solid Cancers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX announced a clinical data update for the IMA203 monotherapy from the Phase 1a dose escalation part of the trial and initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion cohort A (monotherapy). 
  • In the Phase 1 trial, IMA203 continues to be well tolerated and achieved confirmed objective responses across multiple solid cancers. 
  • A positively evolving durability profile for IMA203 was observed at higher doses.
  • 6 of 12 patients (50%) treated with more than 1 billion infused TCR-T cells (DL4 and DL5) in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b cohort A part of the trial experienced a confirmed objective response. 
  • In the Phase 1b part of the trial alone, 4 of 5 patients (80%) had a confirmed objective response which was all ongoing at the timepoint of data cut-off.
  • No additional dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) have been observed since the initial data release in March 2021.
  • Further data read-outs on the individual cohorts are planned throughout 2023.
  • Immatics also announced underwritten public offering of 10.9 million shares at $10.09 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $110 million.
  • Price Action: IMTX shares are up 16.10% at $11.72 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

