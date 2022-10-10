by

Immatics N.V. IMTX announced a clinical data update for the IMA203 monotherapy from the Phase 1a dose escalation part of the trial and initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion cohort A (monotherapy).

A positively evolving durability profile for IMA203 was observed at higher doses.

6 of 12 patients (50%) treated with more than 1 billion infused TCR-T cells (DL4 and DL5) in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b cohort A part of the trial experienced a confirmed objective response.

In the Phase 1b part of the trial alone, 4 of 5 patients (80%) had a confirmed objective response which was all ongoing at the timepoint of data cut-off.

No additional dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) have been observed since the initial data release in March 2021.

Further data read-outs on the individual cohorts are planned throughout 2023.

Immatics also announced underwritten public offering of 10.9 million shares at $10.09 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $110 million.

Price Action: IMTX shares are up 16.10% at $11.72 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

