SAB Biotherapeutics Unveils New Data From COVID-19 Programs Reinforcing Efficacy Against Variants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read
  • SAB Biotherapeutics Inc SABS released new data at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference.
  • The data showed that its fully-human polyclonal antibody platform maintains its efficacy against multiple variants of several highly mutating viruses.
  • "Both of these programs show the power of polyclonal antibodies to neutralize highly mutating viruses and the differentiation of SAB's novel therapeutic products," said Eddie Sullivan, co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SAB.
  • Related: SAB Biotherapeutics Shifts Focus On Infection Candidate As DoD Contract Closes.
  • Phase 2a data shows that SAB-176 met its primary endpoint of reducing the nasopharyngeal viral load in subjects challenged with H1N1 A/California/2009-like virus. 
  • SAB-176 also met secondary endpoints of reducing symptoms by day four and shortened the timeframe of the ability to culture virus in vitro, suggesting reduced viral shedding, and was safe and well tolerated.
  • Data from the hamster challenge study of SAB-185 exhibited equivalent neutralization of the Munich, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and D144-146 variants and retained neutralization of the delta variant AY.1 and Omicron variants with only modest losses of neutralization activity. 
  • Price Action: SABS shares are up 3.52% at $0.74 on the last check Wednesday.

