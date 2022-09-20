Satsuma Pharma Shares Are Gaining After Encouraging Update From Migraine Candidate

- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA announced favorable safety, tolerability, and efficacy results from its recent analysis of the ongoing STS101 ASCEND Phase 3 trial.
- The primary objective of the ASCEND trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of STS101 in the acute treatment of migraine attacks over 6 and 12 months.
- No clinically relevant nasal safety or tolerability findings, clinically relevant systemic safety findings, or unexpected treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.
- Among 172 trial participants who treated 1,932 migraine attacks exclusively with STS101, freedom from pain by 2 hours post-treatment was achieved in 34.2% of all treated attacks.
- Freedom from most-bothersome-symptom by 2 hours post-treatment was achieved in 53.4% of all treated attacks.
- In more than 81% of treated attacks, subjects did not report utilizing an allowed second dose of STS101 Mk2 within 48 hours of administering the first dose.
- In more than 94% of treated attacks, subjects did not report utilizing rescue medications within 48 hours of administering STS101.
- Price Action: STSA shares are up 14.1% at $7.93 on the last check Tuesday.
