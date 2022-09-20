United Therapeutics Stops Late-Stage Tyvaso Study In Lung Disease

- United Therapeutics Corp UTHR has terminated the Phase 3 PERFECT study evaluating Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- The company terminated the study based on a recommendation of the study's independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC), following a routine safety and efficacy analysis conducted by the DSMC.
- The company will review the study's available data and plan to share the results with the scientific community.
- According to clinicaltrials.gov, the trial was expected to conclude in 2024.
- In its Q2 earnings release, United Therapeutics disclosed it decided to trigger a pre-specified transition and convert the PERFECT study from a crossover study into a single treatment period of 12 weeks.
- Price Action: UTHR shares are down 3.44% at $209.42 on the last check Tuesday.
