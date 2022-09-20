United Therapeutics Stops Late-Stage Tyvaso Study In Lung Disease

by

has terminated the Phase 3 PERFECT study evaluating Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company terminated the study based on a recommendation of the study's independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC), following a routine safety and efficacy analysis conducted by the DSMC.

The company will review the study's available data and plan to share the results with the scientific community.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, the trial was expected to conclude in 2024.

In its Q2 earnings release, United Therapeutics disclosed it decided to trigger a pre-specified transition and convert the PERFECT study from a crossover study into a single treatment period of 12 weeks.

Price Action: UTHR shares are down 3.44% at $209.42 on the last check Tuesday.

