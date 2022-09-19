ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Analyst Builds Bullish Case For This Neuromuscular Company, Sees 200% Upside

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Analyst Builds Bullish Case For This Neuromuscular Company, Sees 200% Upside
  • HC Wainwright has assumed coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK with a Buy rating and price target of $30.
  • The analyst writes that with a positive readout from the Phase 2 TOPAZ study under their belt, Scholar Rock’s apitegromab (SRK-015) is shaping to be a transformative therapeutic for Type 2/3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). 
  • HC Wainwright says that recent 24-Month TOPAZ extension data further convinces that apitegromab can solidify a place in the SMA market (2025 est. approval) by being a muscle-directed therapy that can complement current SMN therapies. 
  • Apitegromab showed a mean HFMSE change of +4.4 points, with 81% of patients achieving a ≥1 point increase and 56% achieving ≥3 points. 
  • Scholar Rock is currently enrolling patients for its pivotal Phase 3 SAPPHIRE study, which KOLs indicate may deliver equal, if not better results, as the design is influenced by TOPAZ. 
  • Price Action: SRRK shares are up 2.75% at $9.16 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral