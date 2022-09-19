Analyst Builds Bullish Case For This Neuromuscular Company, Sees 200% Upside

by

HC Wainwright has assumed coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK with a Buy rating and price target of $30.

The analyst writes that with a positive readout from the Phase 2 TOPAZ study under their belt, Scholar Rock's apitegromab (SRK-015) is shaping to be a transformative therapeutic for Type 2/3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

HC Wainwright says that recent 24-Month TOPAZ extension data further convinces that apitegromab can solidify a place in the SMA market (2025 est. approval) by being a muscle-directed therapy that can complement current SMN therapies.

Apitegromab showed a mean HFMSE change of +4.4 points, with 81% of patients achieving a ≥1 point increase and 56% achieving ≥3 points.

Scholar Rock is currently enrolling patients for its pivotal Phase 3 SAPPHIRE study, which KOLs indicate may deliver equal, if not better results, as the design is influenced by TOPAZ.

Price Action: SRRK shares are up 2.75% at $9.16 on the last check Monday.

