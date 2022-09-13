by

Zymeworks Inc ZYME presented preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for HER2-positive tumors.

presented preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for HER2-positive tumors. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress.

A total of 77 patients were enrolled in this first-in-human trial, designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose of zanidatamab zovodotin, characterize its safety and tolerability, and evaluate anti-tumor activity in HER2-expressing cancers as monotherapy.

Also Read: Zymeworks Turns Down All Blue's Hostile Bid.

Zymeworks Turns Down All Blue's Hostile Bid. At the time of the analysis, the maximum tolerated dose had not yet been reached.

In the trial, zanidatamab zovodotin was shown to have a manageable safety profile, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate.

In patients with HER2-positive cancers treated with zanidatamab zovodotin at 2.5 mg/kg Q3W, the confirmed objective response rate was 31%, and the disease control rate was 72%.

The Phase 1 trial continues to enroll patients to study safety. The company expects to present the results of this dosing regimen at a medical meeting in 2023.

Price Action: ZYME shares are up 0.20% at $4.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.