- Zymeworks Inc ZYME presented preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for HER2-positive tumors.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress.
- A total of 77 patients were enrolled in this first-in-human trial, designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose of zanidatamab zovodotin, characterize its safety and tolerability, and evaluate anti-tumor activity in HER2-expressing cancers as monotherapy.
- At the time of the analysis, the maximum tolerated dose had not yet been reached.
- In the trial, zanidatamab zovodotin was shown to have a manageable safety profile, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate.
- In patients with HER2-positive cancers treated with zanidatamab zovodotin at 2.5 mg/kg Q3W, the confirmed objective response rate was 31%, and the disease control rate was 72%.
- The Phase 1 trial continues to enroll patients to study safety. The company expects to present the results of this dosing regimen at a medical meeting in 2023.
