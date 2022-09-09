by

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR released initial Phase 1 data for the first off-the-shelf ImmTAC targeting PRAME, demonstrating that IMC-F106C is well tolerated and resulted in durable responses across multiple solid tumor types.

released initial Phase 1 data for the first off-the-shelf ImmTAC targeting PRAME, demonstrating that IMC-F106C is well tolerated and resulted in durable responses across multiple solid tumor types. Fifty-five patients have been treated across ten dose cohorts. IMC-F106C was well-tolerated, with treatment-related adverse events that were manageable and consistent with the mechanism of action.

In the clinically active dose cohorts, durable partial responses (PR) were observed in 2/6 patients with cutaneous melanoma, 2/4 with ovarian cancer, and 3/6 with tebentafusp-naïve uveal melanoma (UM) (0/5 response in patients with UM who had progressed on prior tebentafusp).

All ovarian patients were platinum-resistant, and all cutaneous melanoma patients had progressed on prior anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4. Six of the seven PRs are ongoing, including two for over seven months.

Ten additional efficacy evaluable patients across four other tumor types had a best RECIST response of stable or progressive disease. A majority of patients evaluable for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) had at least a 50% reduction.

Price Action: IMCR shares are down 18.65% at $46.73 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.