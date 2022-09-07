by

BioVie Inc BIVI announced topline results from an investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 trial of NE3107 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

announced topline results from an investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 trial of NE3107 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The company says that NE3107 is pursuing a two-pronged approach targeting neuroinflammation and insulin resistance.

The trial enrolled a total of 23 patients. Initial results showed that the measurements for most patients improved with NE3107 treatment, although MCI/mild AD patients showed greater change.

A large proportion of MCI/mild AD patients in the trial showed improvements with NE3107 compared to baseline as scored by the clinician (94% of 17 patients improved), the study partner (65% of 17 patients improved), and the patient (88% of 17 patients improved).

NE3107 is associated with significant improvements in cognition, as evidenced by the ADAS-Cog12 scale. 82% of 17 patients experienced a 2.6-point decrease in ADAS-Cog12.

62% of 13 MCI/mild AD patients had decreased plasma TNF with a mean change of -0.55 pg/mL.

Early analyses of imaging data suggest fundamental biological improvements in blood flow and reduced oxidative stress.

No drug-related adverse events were reported.

Price Action: BIVI shares are up 36.60% at $4.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

