ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NGM Bio To Highlight Updated Preliminary Findings From Advanced Solid Tumors Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read
NGM Bio To Highlight Updated Preliminary Findings From Advanced Solid Tumors Trial
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's NGM updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress.
  • These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity.
  • Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease control with one partial response (PR) ongoing at 62 weeks.
  • Also see: NGM Bio Shares Rise After Vision Disorder Candidate Receives FDA Fast Track Tag.
  • Two patients experienced reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, one with a >30% reduction and one patient with a reduction of PSA to undetectable levels.
  • NGM recently initiated an additional Phase 1b cohort testing NGM120 in combination with one or more lines of hormone therapies in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 2 trial of NGM120 in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • Price Action: NGM shares are up 5.20% at $15.16 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral