- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's NGM updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress.
- These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity.
- Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease control with one partial response (PR) ongoing at 62 weeks.
- Two patients experienced reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, one with a >30% reduction and one patient with a reduction of PSA to undetectable levels.
- NGM recently initiated an additional Phase 1b cohort testing NGM120 in combination with one or more lines of hormone therapies in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 2 trial of NGM120 in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Price Action: NGM shares are up 5.20% at $15.16 on the last check Tuesday.
