NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's NGM updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress.

These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity.

Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease control with one partial response (PR) ongoing at 62 weeks.

Two patients experienced reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, one with a >30% reduction and one patient with a reduction of PSA to undetectable levels.

NGM recently initiated an additional Phase 1b cohort testing NGM120 in combination with one or more lines of hormone therapies in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 2 trial of NGM120 in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Price Action: NGM shares are up 5.20% at $15.16 on the last check Tuesday.

