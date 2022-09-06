- The European Union's drugs regulator is just a few weeks away from deciding whether to approve Sanofi SA SNY and GSK plc GSK partnered COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported, citing Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi's executive vice-president for vaccines.
- The companies' bivalent vaccine targets the Beta variant as well as the original Wuhan strain of the virus. Trial results also showed that the shot confers protection against the Omicron variant.
- Sanofi and GSK hope to join the race for variant-focused COVID shots after lagging behind their competitors, including Moderna Inc MRNA, AstraZeneca Plc AZN, and Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX.
- Triomphe said manufacturing of the vaccine had already started, and deliveries to EU countries could begin immediately after approval by the EMA, which is currently reviewing the shot.
- Triomphe said Sanofi was in talks with the EU to allow the shipment of its vaccine to poorer nations after purchase by EU governments.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.45% at $39.90, and GSK shares are down 1.05% at $31.52 on the last check Tuesday.
