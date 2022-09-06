by

announced early clinical findings from its ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial. "We are excited to announce early findings from our TCR-T Library trial. This is the first time that an objective clinical response has been observed in a solid tumor cancer in connection with non-viral TCR-T cell therapy," said Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., CEO of Alaunos.

The TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, dose-escalation study enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers with a matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and hotspot mutation pairing in Alaunos' TCR library.

The first patient dosed was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer with a KRAS G12D mutation. The patient received TCR-T cells and had a confirmed objective partial response.

The company has dosed a second patient in the study, diagnosed with colon cancer, who has been treated at the second dose level and has cleared the 28-day safety window.

Price Action: TCRT shares are up 6.20% at $3.08 on the last check Tuesday.

