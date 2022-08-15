Virios Therapeutics Commences Mid-Stage Long-COVID Study

Virios Therapeutics VIRI has initiated patient dosing in its exploratory Long-COVID trial evaluating IMC-2 (valacyclovir + celecoxib).
IMC-2 is an antiviral therapy combining valacyclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.
The trial will assess the safety and effectiveness of IMC-2 (valacyclovir + celecoxib) to treat the symptoms associated with Long-COVID, including fatigue, pain, sleep disruption, anxiety, depression and cognitive function otherwise known as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC).
Greg Duncan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The dosing of the first patient in this exploratory trial marks an important milestone for Virios, as we develop new combination antiviral therapies to improve care standards for patients suffering from virally mediated diseases. Virios has unique potential to create significant value in meeting the medical need for a new treatment that could help the estimated 100 million people worldwide who are suffering from Long-COVID symptoms.”
The company said that the ong-COVID Research Program Complements Fibromyalgia Phase 2b Clinical Research Program.
Price Action : Virios shares closed Friday’s trading 13 percent higher at $8.70.
