ALX Oncology Shares Climb As Mid-Stage Triple Combination Colorectal Cancer Study Kicks-off

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO has initiated a Phase 2 investigator-sponsored study of evorpacept in combination with Eli Lilly’s LLY ERBITUX (cetuximab) and Merck’s MRK KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Eli Lilly and Merck will provide ERBITUX, an anti-EGFR antibody and KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy to support this study.

ALX Oncology underscored that the combination of a CD47 blocker with cetuximab and pembrolizumab acts through different but complementary mechanisms.

The company aims to see evorpacept in this triplet combination positively impact efficacy without increasing toxicity.

Wells Messersmith, M.D., Professor and Head of Medical Oncology at AGICC, commented: "In conjunction with AGICC, we are excited to initiate this study that builds upon the promising clinical activity and tolerability observed in patients with advanced solid tumors observed in ASPEN-01, ALX Oncology's phase 1b study. mCRC is a difficult-to-treat cancer and patients, particularly in the relapsed/refractory setting, will benefit from novel therapeutic options to help improve disease outcomes.”

The Colorectal cancer (CRC) starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start.

The company owns worldwide commercial rights to evorpacept.

Price Action : ALX Oncology shares are trading around 5 percent higher at $13.46 on Thursday at the time of publication.