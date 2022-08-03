Alnylam Shares Shoot Higher Following Positive Clinical Results From Late-Stage ATTR Amyloidosis Therapeutics

Alnylam ALNY announced positive results from the APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of Patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
APOLLO-B is a Phase 3 multicenter global study designed to evaluate the effects of patisiran on functional capacity and quality of life in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, enrolled 360 adult patients with ATTR amyloidosis (hereditary or wild-type) with cardiomyopathy at 69 sites in 21 countries.
The phase 3 study has met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6-MWT) at 12 months compared to placebo (p-value 0.0162) and also met the first secondary endpoint of change from baseline in quality of life compared to placebo, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) (p-value 0.0397).
Pushkal Garg, Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are thrilled that APOLLO-B successfully met all its major objectives, which we believe for the first time validates the hypothesis that TTR silencing by an RNAi therapeutic can be an effective approach for treating the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis.”
With the positive results from the phase 3 clinical study, the company is planning to submit a supplemental NDA for patisiran with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2022.
The company is also planning to present APOLLO-B study results as part of a late-breaker session at the 18th International Symposium on Amyloidosis on September 8, 2022, in Heidelberg, Germany.
Patisiran is the established name for ONPATTRO, which is approved in the United States and Canada for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults.
Price Action : Alnylam shares are trading around 47 percent higher at $207.46 on Wednesday at the time of publication.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.