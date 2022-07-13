ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

HC Wainwright Downgrades Humanigen On Disappointing COVID-19 Study - What's Next

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 2:45 PM | 1 min read
  • HC Wainwright downgraded Humanigen Inc HGEN to Neutral from Buy and removed the price target based on the removal of COVID-19 from lenzilumab projections and the lack of near-term catalysts beyond COVID-19 that could potentially drive the shares.
  • The analyst looks to reassess valuation as the lenzilumab opportunities in graft vs. host disease, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and CAR-T prophylaxis can potentially be important drivers for the shares.
  • Related: Humanigen's Lenzilumab Disappoints In NIH-Backed COVID-19 Study.
  • HC wainwright says that though the update was unexpected and discouraging, the endemic nature of COVID-19 means the demand for additional studies for variant-targeted treatments is likely to stay. 
  • "We expect the company to deemphasize its COVID-19 program and strategically realign its focus on company-sponsored and partner-sponsored programs," the analyst added.
  • If the COVID-19 program were to proceed, a much larger study would be required, most likely in someone else's hands.
  • The analyst notes that enrollment in the Phase 2/3 RATinG trial of patients at high and intermediate risk for acute GvHD is on track for this quarter. Also, initial data from a Phase 2/3 study of lenzilumab in CMML (PREACH-M) is anticipated in early 2023. 
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are down 79.8% at $0.60 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksDowngradesHealth CareAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral