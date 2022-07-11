MediWound Posts Early Data From Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

by

MediWound Ltd MDWD announced initial data from eleven patients in its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of MW005 for low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC).

The initial data shows MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with most of the patients who completed the study achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions following treatment with MW005.

The company anticipates announcing the final data in the second half of 2022.

BCC is a non-melanoma skin cancer that arises from the basal layer of epidermis and its appendages.

MediWound's EscharEx Shows Safe, Effective, Rapid Debridement Of Leg Ulcers. The Phase 1/2 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MW005 in BCC using different administration schedules. The study comprises two cohorts of up to 16 adult patients each.

The study's endpoints include safety and tolerability measurements and efficacy, as measured by the proportion of patients who reach a clinically assessed complete clearance and with complete histological clearance confirmation.

Price Action: MDWD shares are up 1.18% at $1.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

