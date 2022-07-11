MediWound Posts Early Data From Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

- MediWound Ltd MDWD announced initial data from eleven patients in its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of MW005 for low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC).
- The initial data shows MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with most of the patients who completed the study achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions following treatment with MW005.
- The company anticipates announcing the final data in the second half of 2022.
- BCC is a non-melanoma skin cancer that arises from the basal layer of epidermis and its appendages.
- The Phase 1/2 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MW005 in BCC using different administration schedules. The study comprises two cohorts of up to 16 adult patients each.
- The study's endpoints include safety and tolerability measurements and efficacy, as measured by the proportion of patients who reach a clinically assessed complete clearance and with complete histological clearance confirmation.
- Price Action: MDWD shares are up 1.18% at $1.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.
