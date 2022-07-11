ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SOBI-Sanofi Partnered Hemophilia Therapy Shows Superior Bleed Protection Than Prior Prophylaxis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 7:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB BIOVF and Sanofi SA SNY presented results from the XTEND-1 phase 3 study of efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) in previously treated hemophilia A patients.
  • The study met the primary efficacy endpoint, with once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa prophylaxis providing clinically meaningful bleed protection.
  • The median and mean annualized bleeding rates (ABR) were 0.00 and 0.71, respectively. 
  • The study also demonstrated superior bleed protection over prior factor VIII prophylaxis with an estimated ABR reduction of 77% and a mean ABR of 0.69 compared to 2.96 on prior prophylaxis.
  • Once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in physical health, pain intensity, and joint health when comparing week 52 and baseline measurements.
  • 96.7% of bleeds were resolved with a single 50 IU/kg dose. Efanesoctocog alfa was well tolerated, and inhibitor development to factor VIII was not detected. 
  • The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were headache, arthralgia, fall, and back pain.
  • FDA marketing application submission occurred in June 2022, and submission in the EU will follow the availability of data from the ongoing XTEND-Kids pediatric study, expected in 2023.
  • Price Action: SNY shares closed 0.12% lower at $50.16 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral