SOBI-Sanofi Partnered Hemophilia Therapy Shows Superior Bleed Protection Than Prior Prophylaxis

- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB BIOVF and Sanofi SA SNY presented results from the XTEND-1 phase 3 study of efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) in previously treated hemophilia A patients.
- The study met the primary efficacy endpoint, with once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa prophylaxis providing clinically meaningful bleed protection.
- The median and mean annualized bleeding rates (ABR) were 0.00 and 0.71, respectively.
- The study also demonstrated superior bleed protection over prior factor VIII prophylaxis with an estimated ABR reduction of 77% and a mean ABR of 0.69 compared to 2.96 on prior prophylaxis.
- Once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in physical health, pain intensity, and joint health when comparing week 52 and baseline measurements.
- 96.7% of bleeds were resolved with a single 50 IU/kg dose. Efanesoctocog alfa was well tolerated, and inhibitor development to factor VIII was not detected.
- The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were headache, arthralgia, fall, and back pain.
- FDA marketing application submission occurred in June 2022, and submission in the EU will follow the availability of data from the ongoing XTEND-Kids pediatric study, expected in 2023.
- Price Action: SNY shares closed 0.12% lower at $50.16 on Friday.
