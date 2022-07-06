ñol

Touchlight Inks Patent License Agreement With Pfizer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 3:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Touchlight, a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic DNA production, announced a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Pfizer Inc PFE.
  • The pharma giant has inked a non-exclusive license agreement with Touchlight to utilize its enzymatic "doggybone DNA" (dbDNA) in the manufacturing process for mRNA vaccines, therapeutics, and gene therapies.
  • Under the deal, Touchlight will receive an upfront payment, plus clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties upon potential commercialization. 
  • Specific financial details were not disclosed.
  • Touchlight's patented dbDNA technology is "uniquely positioned" for the rapid manufacture of DNA for vaccines and therapeutics, the company says. 
  • The platform is a minimal, lineal, covalently closed structure that eliminates bacterial sequences, Touchlight adds. According to Touchlight, this enables "unprecedented" speed and scale in manufacturing.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.70% at $52.52 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

