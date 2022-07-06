Touchlight Inks Patent License Agreement With Pfizer

- Touchlight, a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic DNA production, announced a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Pfizer Inc PFE.
- The pharma giant has inked a non-exclusive license agreement with Touchlight to utilize its enzymatic "doggybone DNA" (dbDNA) in the manufacturing process for mRNA vaccines, therapeutics, and gene therapies.
- Under the deal, Touchlight will receive an upfront payment, plus clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties upon potential commercialization.
- Specific financial details were not disclosed.
- Touchlight's patented dbDNA technology is "uniquely positioned" for the rapid manufacture of DNA for vaccines and therapeutics, the company says.
- The platform is a minimal, lineal, covalently closed structure that eliminates bacterial sequences, Touchlight adds. According to Touchlight, this enables "unprecedented" speed and scale in manufacturing.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.70% at $52.52 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
