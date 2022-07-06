Touchlight Inks Patent License Agreement With Pfizer

by

Touchlight, a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic DNA production, announced a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Pfizer Inc PFE .

. The pharma giant has inked a non-exclusive license agreement with Touchlight to utilize its enzymatic "doggybone DNA" (dbDNA) in the manufacturing process for mRNA vaccines, therapeutics, and gene therapies.

Under the deal, Touchlight will receive an upfront payment, plus clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties upon potential commercialization.

Specific financial details were not disclosed.

Touchlight's patented dbDNA technology is "uniquely positioned" for the rapid manufacture of DNA for vaccines and therapeutics, the company says.

The platform is a minimal, lineal, covalently closed structure that eliminates bacterial sequences, Touchlight adds. According to Touchlight, this enables "unprecedented" speed and scale in manufacturing.

