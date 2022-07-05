ñol

Ayala's Cancer Candidate Shrinks Tumor In Substantially All Patients In Late-Stage Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc AYLA announced interim results from Part A of the ongoing RINGSIDE Phase 2/3 trial evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors. 
  • MRI scans showed decreases in tumor size in most of the 13 patients who had reached the 16-week point.
  • One patient reached an unconfirmed partial response at week 16.
  • AL102 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no dose-limiting toxicities, and no Grade 4/5 adverse events were observed.
  • Also Read: Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101.
  • The most common treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1-2, including diarrhea, fatigue, skin rash, and nausea.
  • "We are also encouraged with the safety data showing that AL102 appears well tolerated. We look forward to presenting a more advanced and comprehensive data set at a medical meeting later in the year," said Roni Mamluk, CEO of Ayala. 
  •  "The results from Part A will be used to determine the dose of AL102 to be evaluated in Part B of RINGSIDE, which Ayala is on track to initiate in Q3 of 2022," the CEO added.
  • Price Action: AYLA shares are down 2.05% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

