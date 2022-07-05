Ayala's Cancer Candidate Shrinks Tumor In Substantially All Patients In Late-Stage Study

- Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc AYLA announced interim results from Part A of the ongoing RINGSIDE Phase 2/3 trial evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors.
- MRI scans showed decreases in tumor size in most of the 13 patients who had reached the 16-week point.
- One patient reached an unconfirmed partial response at week 16.
- AL102 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no dose-limiting toxicities, and no Grade 4/5 adverse events were observed.
- Also Read: Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101.
- The most common treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1-2, including diarrhea, fatigue, skin rash, and nausea.
- "We are also encouraged with the safety data showing that AL102 appears well tolerated. We look forward to presenting a more advanced and comprehensive data set at a medical meeting later in the year," said Roni Mamluk, CEO of Ayala.
- "The results from Part A will be used to determine the dose of AL102 to be evaluated in Part B of RINGSIDE, which Ayala is on track to initiate in Q3 of 2022," the CEO added.
- Price Action: AYLA shares are down 2.05% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.