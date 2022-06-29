Sanofi Lowers Out-Of-Pocket Insulin Cost For Uninsured Patients

by

Sanofi SA SNY said that uninsured diabetes patients in the U.S. will pay no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin, down from $99.

Sanofi said the new price would be effective from July 1.

The announcement from Sanofi follows House passage (232-193) of the monthly cap in March, with just 12 Republicans voting in favor of the measure.

Sanofi, meanwhile, says that all commercially insured people are eligible for its co-pay assistance programs, regardless of income or insurance, “which limits out-of-pocket expenses for a majority of people between $0 and $10.” But the company also confirmed that some diabetics taking Sanofi’s insulins would see savings with the House bill.

Reuters said that Sanofi, Eli Lilly And Co LLY , and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO make up 90% of the U.S. market for insulin. In 2020, Lilly announced a new co-pay scheme that covers most of its insulin products, capping the out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month.

Price Action: SNY shares are up 1.36% at $52.85 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

SNY shares are up 1.36% at $52.85 during the market session on the last check Wednesday. Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Unsplash

