Ocugen's Partner COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Shows Encouraging Action In Children Below 18 Years

Ocugen Inc OCGN announced the publication of positive pediatric Phase 2/3 study results in children aged 2–18 years for COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin (BBV152), in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

It is under clinical investigation by Ocugen in the U.S. for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

The low reactogenicity can potentially make Covaxin more acceptable in pediatric populations than the more reactogenic mRNA vaccines.

Bharat Biotech's pediatric Phase 2/3 study showed no serious adverse events, deaths, or withdrawals due to an adverse event, including no cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, thromboembolic events, myocarditis, pericarditis, or other adverse events of particular interest being observed to date.

Data comes from 526 children. Local reactions mainly consisted of mild injection site pain.

Geometric mean titers of microneutralization antibodies at day 56 were similar to titers in vaccinated adults.

Price Action: OCGN shares are up 4.63% at $2.26 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

