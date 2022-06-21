Merck To Start Pivotal Trial For Next-Gen Pneumococcal Vaccine Next Month

- Merck & Co Inc MRK presented results from the Phase 1/2 study, evaluating V116 in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2).
- Data were shared at the International Symposium on Pneumococci and Pneumococcal Diseases.
- V116 targets serotypes that account for 85% of cases of invasive pneumococcal disease among individuals aged 65 and over in the U.S., including eight serotypes not currently covered by licensed vaccines.
- V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives in both populations and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile comparable to Pneumovax 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups.
- In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to Pneumovax 23 for all shared serotypes and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in Pneumovax 23.
- In both parts of the trial, V116 was well tolerated with an overall safety profile comparable to Pneumovax 23.
- Merck plans to start a broad Phase 3 program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults in July 2022.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.54% at $85.92 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.