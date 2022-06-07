In Eli Lilly's Lebrikizumab Atopic Dermatitis Study, Majority Of Patients Maintained Skin Clearance At One Year

- Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced topline results from one-year analyses of the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The new findings from the Phase 3 trials (ADvocate 1 and 2) showed that 8/10 of patients who achieved clinical response with lebrikizumab monotherapy at 16 weeks maintained skin clearance at one year of treatment.
- Additionally, patients treated with lebrikizumab maintained itch relief across the two trials over the one year.
- The frequency of adverse events and the overall safety profile among these patients treated with lebrikizumab were consistent with the induction phase of the trials and previous lebrikizumab studies in AD.
- No new safety signals were observed in this patient population.
- Lilly plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA for lebrikizumab in AD in 2H of 2022, followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies worldwide.
- Almirall also plans to submit these results this year to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorization.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 1% at $306.40 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
