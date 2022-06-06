Johnson & Johnson-AbbVie Partnered Lymphoma Drug Slows Disease Progression, Data Shows

by

Johnson & Johnson JNJ and AbbVie Inc ABBV announced primary results from the Phase 3 SHINE study of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) plus bendamustine-rituximab (BR) and rituximab maintenance in older patients with newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 80.6 months with ibrutinib combined with bendamustine-rituximab and rituximab maintenance.

That compared with 52.9 months for the chemotherapy regimen in the 523-patient trial.

MCL is a rare type of lymphoma with an incidence of around 1 case per 200,000 people a year.

The complete response rate was 65.5% in the ibrutinib group and 57.6% in the placebo.

There was no difference in overall survival (OS) between treatment groups. The patients in the study continue to be followed for longer-term OS.

