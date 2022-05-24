Lilly Touts Encouraging Mirikizumab Data In Ulcerative Colitis Maintenance Setting

- Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced a data readout for the Lucent-2 Phase 3 study of mirikizumab after 52 weeks.
- The trial enrolled patients with ulcerative colitis who had initially responded to mirikizumab in a 12-week Lucent-1 study.
- The primary endpoint was clinical remission, with 49.9% of participants in the mirikizumab arm reaching the goal compared to 25% on placebo.
- Of those who had already reached clinical remission by week 12, 63% maintained clinical remission through the rest of the trial.
- Lilly noted that all patients who achieved remission after one year were no longer taking corticosteroids for at least three months before the end of maintenance treatment.
- Among patients who achieved clinical response in the 12-week induction study and had a baseline urgency severity of 3 or greater, 42.9% achieved resolution or near resolution of bowel urgency severity at one year compared to 25% on placebo.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.71% at $300.51 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
