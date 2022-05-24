Lilly Touts Encouraging Mirikizumab Data In Ulcerative Colitis Maintenance Setting

by

Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced a data readout for the Lucent-2 Phase 3 study of mirikizumab after 52 weeks.

announced a data readout for the Lucent-2 Phase 3 study of mirikizumab after 52 weeks. The trial enrolled patients with ulcerative colitis who had initially responded to mirikizumab in a 12-week Lucent-1 study.

The primary endpoint was clinical remission, with 49.9% of participants in the mirikizumab arm reaching the goal compared to 25% on placebo.

Of those who had already reached clinical remission by week 12, 63% maintained clinical remission through the rest of the trial.

Lilly noted that all patients who achieved remission after one year were no longer taking corticosteroids for at least three months before the end of maintenance treatment.

Among patients who achieved clinical response in the 12-week induction study and had a baseline urgency severity of 3 or greater, 42.9% achieved resolution or near resolution of bowel urgency severity at one year compared to 25% on placebo.

Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.71% at $300.51 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.