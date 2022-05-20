Altamira's Drug-Free Nasal Spray Shows Benefit In House Dust Mite Study

by

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd CYTO announced topline data from its clinical trial with Bentrio nasal spray in house dust mite (HDM) allergic rhinitis.

The HDM challenge trial demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of nasal symptoms vs. untreated controls and good tolerability and safety.

Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens with a triple mode of action.

At a single Canadian study site, the trial enrolled 37 patients.

Under Bentrio treatment, the mean Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) was 4.1 points vs. 5.2 points under no treatment.

The changes in TNSS started to separate at the 40-minute time point and, on average, reached 1.5 to 2 points from the mid-point to the end of the exposure.

The protective effect was observed with a single or double puff per nostril with no meaningful difference between the two treatment approaches.

Regarding safety, there were only a few adverse events, mostly mild, and more than 85% of study participants rated the tolerability of Bentrio as "good" or "very good."

Price Action: CYTO shares are up 9.39% at $0.94 during the market session on the last check Friday.

