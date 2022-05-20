Altamira's Drug-Free Nasal Spray Shows Benefit In House Dust Mite Study

- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd CYTO announced topline data from its clinical trial with Bentrio nasal spray in house dust mite (HDM) allergic rhinitis.
- The HDM challenge trial demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of nasal symptoms vs. untreated controls and good tolerability and safety.
- Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens with a triple mode of action.
- At a single Canadian study site, the trial enrolled 37 patients.
- Under Bentrio treatment, the mean Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) was 4.1 points vs. 5.2 points under no treatment.
- The changes in TNSS started to separate at the 40-minute time point and, on average, reached 1.5 to 2 points from the mid-point to the end of the exposure.
- The protective effect was observed with a single or double puff per nostril with no meaningful difference between the two treatment approaches.
- Regarding safety, there were only a few adverse events, mostly mild, and more than 85% of study participants rated the tolerability of Bentrio as "good" or "very good."
- Price Action: CYTO shares are up 9.39% at $0.94 during the market session on the last check Friday.
