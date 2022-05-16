QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Phio Pharma's New Preclinical Data Shows PH-894 Enhances Activity of Cancer CAR-T Cells

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO presented new preclinical data showing that silencing BRD4 with PH-894 can improve the quality and potency of HER2-targeted CAR-T cells in a CAR-T expansion model. 
  • These new data will be presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting.
  • Related: Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation.
  • Results showed that PH-894 reduced the expansion-associated production of BRD4 and BRD4-regulated genes and mitigated the production of inhibitory receptors and markers of T cell exhaustion.
  • Additionally, PH-894 preserved putative T cell stem-cell memory and central memory, phenotypes associated with cell persistence, on HER2-CAR-T cells that were otherwise depleted by cell expansion without PH-894.
  • Price Action: PHIO shares are down 0.25% at $0.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPreclinical PhaseBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral