Phio Pharma's New Preclinical Data Shows PH-894 Enhances Activity of Cancer CAR-T Cells

presented new preclinical data showing that silencing BRD4 with PH-894 can improve the quality and potency of HER2-targeted CAR-T cells in a CAR-T expansion model. These new data will be presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting.

Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation. Results showed that PH-894 reduced the expansion-associated production of BRD4 and BRD4-regulated genes and mitigated the production of inhibitory receptors and markers of T cell exhaustion.

Additionally, PH-894 preserved putative T cell stem-cell memory and central memory, phenotypes associated with cell persistence, on HER2-CAR-T cells that were otherwise depleted by cell expansion without PH-894.

Price Action: PHIO shares are down 0.25% at $0.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

