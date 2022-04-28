Venus Concept Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance for Venus BlissMAX with expanded indication

Venus Concept Inc. VERO received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Venus BlissMAX device with an expanded indication for use in new areas of the body and an increase in RF energy output.

Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer, said, ”We are excited to receive this new 510(k) clearance for BlissMAX, the next generation of our Venus Bliss system, which expands its indication for use to include non-invasive lipolysis of the back and thighs – in addition to the abdomen and flanks – in individuals with a Body Mass Index of 30 or less”.

BlissMAX is a medical aesthetic platform that offers a comprehensive solution for fat reduction, cellulite reduction and muscle conditioning with three technologies in one platform.

Venus Concept is trading up 22 percent at $1.22 in the after hours.