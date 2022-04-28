Y-MAbs Therapeutics' CEO Exits, Expects FY22 Danyelza Sales of Up To $50M

- Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc's YMAB CEO and Board Member, Claus Moller, has stepped down from his position effective immediately.
- Thomas Gad, the Company's Founder, Chairman & President, has assumed the interim CEO and Board Member role.
- In addition, Mr. Gad has stepped down as Chairman, and Jim Healy, current Board Member and Chair of the Compensation Committee, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.
- The Company posted preliminary Q1 FY22 Danyelza sales of $10.5 million, with a $45-50 million full-year revenue guidance.
- The omburtamab FDA marketing application was resubmitted in March and is currently under review with the FDA.
- The Company held a cash balance of $156.7 million, which provides a runway to mid-2024.
- For 2022, Y-mAbs expects operating expenses of $162-167 million and a net cash burn of $78-83 million.
- Price Action: YMAB shares closed at $9.35 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.