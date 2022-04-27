Novartis - BeiGene's Tislelizumab Aces Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial

- Novartis AG NVS has announced topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 RATIONALE 306 study of tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- Data showed that tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic ESCC, regardless of PD-L1 expression.
- Novartis intends to submit these data to regulatory authorities and collaborate with BeiGene Ltd BGNE to present them at an upcoming medical meeting.
- Tislelizumab is currently under review by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for advanced or metastatic ESCC after prior chemotherapy.
- The EMA is also reviewing tislelizumab for advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after prior chemotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.03% at $88.99, and BGNE shares are up 6.42% at $162.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
