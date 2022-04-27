Novartis - BeiGene's Tislelizumab Aces Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial

by

Novartis AG NVS has announced topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 RATIONALE 306 study of tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

Data showed that tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic ESCC, regardless of PD-L1 expression.

Novartis intends to submit these data to regulatory authorities and collaborate with BeiGene Ltd BGNE to present them at an upcoming medical meeting.

Tislelizumab is currently under review by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for advanced or metastatic ESCC after prior chemotherapy.

The EMA is also reviewing tislelizumab for advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after prior chemotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.03% at $88.99, and BGNE shares are up 6.42% at $162.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

