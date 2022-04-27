European Commission Granted Marketing Authorization For Pfizer and Biohaven's VYDURA® (Rimegepant) For Migraine

European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for VYDURA® (rimegepant) for both the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura, and prophylaxis of episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.

Pfizer PFE and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN entered into an agreement for the commercialization of VYDURA, Pfizer has commercialization rights to rimegepant in markets outside the U.S., while Biohaven continues to lead research and development globally and retains the U.S. market.

Nick Lagunowich, Global President, Pfizer Internal Medicine, commented, ”There is a significant unmet need for people in the European Union living with the pain and disability caused by frequent migraines”.

Earlier in February, European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended rimegepant for the approval.

