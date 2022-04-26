Phio Pharmaceuticals Open enrollment in Phase 1b Trial of PH-762 for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO has started enrolling patients in the Phase 1b clinical trial of PH-762 for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The phase 1b study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of PH-762 in a neoadjuvant setting in subjects with advanced melanoma.

Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, President and CEO of Phio, said, “We are excited to advance our first-in-human clinical trial for our lead program, PH-762, to treat patients with melanoma. The start of this clinical study marks a significant milestone for Phio and our INTASYL therapeutic platform”.

The company noted that a dose escalation of PH-762 monotherapy will feature in the course of the clinical study that is designed to allow for a data driven evaluation of the recommended Phase 2 dose.

Phio Pharmaceuticals is currently trading down 10 percent at $1.115.